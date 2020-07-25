Adityanath govt. transfers district police chiefs of Ayodhya, Kanpur

Kanpur district police chief Dinesh Kumar P. was among the 15 IPS officers transferred by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday evening.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar, who joined as Kanpur SSP as recently as June 15, has been transferred to Jhansi as SSP in the wake of the Vikas Dubey episode and the kidnap and murder case of Sanjeet Yadav in which 11 police personnel, including an IPS officer Aparna Gupta, were suspended on Friday on charges of negligence.

Eight policemen were shot dead in Bikru village of Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and 3 by history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his associates. Dubey and his five associates were later shot dead in separate incidents.

The government also transferred the district police chief of Ayodhya days before the scheduled bhoomipujan there for the Ram Mandir on August 5.

SSP Ashish Tiwari was transferred to Jhansi as SP Railways.

This came on a day when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya, where he would be staying the night, to take stock of the preparation for the foundation ceremony of the Ram Mandir, an event that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DIG Aligarh Range Preetinder Singh takes over as SSP Kanpur while Deepak Kumar, DIG Chitrakoot, is the new SSP of Ayodhya.