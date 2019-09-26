AAP announces candidates for Punjab Assembly bypolls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday declared its candidates for the Punjab Assembly bypolls.

AAP State president and Sangrur Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann announced the names of all the four candidates after the party’s core committee meeting held here.

“Gurdhian Singh Multani will be our candidate for the Mukerian seat while Santosh Kumar will contest from the Phagwara constituency,” he said, adding that Mahinder Singh will be the party’s candidate from the Jalalabad constituency and Amandeep Singh Mohi will be its candidate for the Dakha seat.

The Jalalabad and Phagwara seats fell vacant after their MLAs Sukhbir Badal of the Akali Dal and Som Parkash of the BJP were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded parliamentary election.

Dakha seat fell vacant after former AAP MLA H.S. Phoolka resigned in January this year while election was necessitated for the Mukerian seat following the demise of Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi.

Polling in Punjab would be held on October 21, 2019, and the counting will take place on October 24.

BJP yet announce names

Mr. Mann said the party will raise several issues, including unemployment, farmers’ deaths and unfulfilled promises by the Congress.

The Congress has already announced its candidates while the Akali Dal has announced its candidate for the Dakha seat. It is yet to name a contestant from Jalalabad. SAD’s ally BJP is also yet to announce its candidates for the Mukerian and Phagwara seats.