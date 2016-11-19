Women members of AIMPLB support ‘triple talaq’

Extending their support to ‘triple talaq’, the women members of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday accused the Centre of interfering in the rights of minorities and urged the government to come out with plans for empowerment of women in the country.

According to AIMPLB, an estimated 10 crore Muslim women from all across the country have signed a campaign supporting the practice of triple talaq.

“India is a secular and a democratic country. Everybody has the right to pursue their own religious rights. We fully stand in support of the triple talaq among Muslims and oppose the Uniform Civil Code. A misinformation is being spread about triple talaq by the government,” Asma Zehra, executive committee member of AIMPLB, told reporters.

“Divorce rate is the least in the Muslim community. The number of abandoned, deserted, and divorced women in other communities are many times larger,” Ms Zehra said.

A debate has emerged over the government’s stand opposing the practice of triple talaq with some leading women politicians seeking its abolition, even as some Muslim bodies accused the ruling dispensation of waging a “war” on their personal law. - PTI