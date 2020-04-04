₹50 lakh insurance cover for policemen

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in the State, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a special health insurance cover of ₹50 lakh each for the police personnel and sanitation workers in the front line of the battle against the pandemic, on the lines of that announced for health workers by the Centre. The number of cases in the State rose to 65 till April 4 with eight fresh cases on Saturday, including three who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March.

The Chief Minister also warned of strict action, including impounding of passports, of those who fail to declare their travel history.

Strict action

At a Cabinet meeting, Capt. Amarinder said there could be no compromise on this count and anyone found hiding their travel history from police and Health department personnel would be dealt with strictly. “We will take away their passports too,” he warned.

The Chief Minister also authorised extension for all retiring health department employees by three months, said an official statement.

Taking note of shutdown of operations by several private hospitals, the Cabinet decided on strict action, with the Chief Minister suggesting that the Health department cancel the licences of hospitals refusing to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Health department officers earlier informed the Cabinet that rapid tests will begin in the State to speed up the identification of positive cases.