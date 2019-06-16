3 of a family killed as truck rams house

A sand-laden truck rammed a house in Koraput district in Odisha on Saturday early morning, killing three members of a family.
The accident happened in Bhejiput village, on the outskirts of Koraput, when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle. The victims, Anand Khosla (40), his wife Padma (32) and their eight-year-old daughter Jyotsnarani, were asleep at the time of the incident.
According to the local police, the truck was travelling from Semiliguda to Damanjodi. Following the accident, the villagers staged a protest on the busy Semiliguda-Sunabeda road and disrupted vehicular movement.
