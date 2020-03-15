11 killed in truck-jeep collision in Rajasthan

Eleven persons were killed and three injured when a trailer truck collided with a jeep on the Balotra-Phalodi mega highway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Saturday. The deceased included six women and a child.

The local villagers helped in removing the bodies. Those injured were referred to Mathura Das Mathur Government Hospital in Jodhpur after primary medical aid.

The jeep was carrying a newly married couple, identified as Vikram and Sita, and their relatives who were going from Barmer district’s Balotra town to pay obeisance at the shrine of folk deity Baba Ramdeo near Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.