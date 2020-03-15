11 killed in truck-jeep collision in Rajasthan

Eleven persons were killed and three injured when a trailer truck collided with a jeep on the Balotra-Phalodi mega highway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Saturday. The deceased included six women and a child.
The local villagers helped in removing the bodies. Those injured were referred to Mathura Das Mathur Government Hospital in Jodhpur after primary medical aid.
The jeep was carrying a newly married couple, identified as Vikram and Sita, and their relatives who were going from Barmer district’s Balotra town to pay obeisance at the shrine of folk deity Baba Ramdeo near Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.