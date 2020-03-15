Kolkata

11 killed in truck-jeep collision in Rajasthan

Mangled remains of the jeep after it collided with a truck in Jodhpur on Saturday.

Mangled remains of the jeep after it collided with a truck in Jodhpur on Saturday.  

Eleven persons were killed and three injured when a trailer truck collided with a jeep on the Balotra-Phalodi mega highway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Saturday. The deceased included six women and a child.

The local villagers helped in removing the bodies. Those injured were referred to Mathura Das Mathur Government Hospital in Jodhpur after primary medical aid.

The jeep was carrying a newly married couple, identified as Vikram and Sita, and their relatives who were going from Barmer district’s Balotra town to pay obeisance at the shrine of folk deity Baba Ramdeo near Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 1:48:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/11-killed-in-truck-jeep-collision-in-rajasthan/article31071874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY