Youth stabbed to death in Korukkupet, three arrested 

All the four had quarrel over peddling of drugs

The R.K. Nagar police on Thursday arrested three persons who allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old youth to death in Korukkupet following a quarrel after he refused to buy psychotropic tablets from his source.

The victim was identified as Rahul, 19, of Arinarayanapuram, Korukkupet, and was staying with his mother Banu. He was working at a shop in Sowcarpet.

The police said that on Wednesday three of his friends met him at his house and asked him to buy psychotropic drugs for them from his source. When he demanded ₹20,000, they stabbed him. He collapsed in a pool of blood and the neighbours rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The police arrested three persons who were identified as Gowri Shankar, 25, of Meenambal Nagar, Saravanan, 20, of Tondiarpet and Rahman, 20, of Old Washermenpet. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Five arrested

The R.K. Nagar police have arrested five persons for allegedly stocking banned tobacco products.

A special team spotted them while loading the contraband into an autorickshaw in Ezhil Nagar on Wednesday afternoon. The police arrested Manikandan, 20, and four others and recovered 1 tonne of tobacco products from them.