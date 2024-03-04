Youth loot textile shop at knife point in Ponneri 

March 04, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Unidentified youth barged into a textile showroom in Ponneri on Sunday night and looted clothes and other valuables at knife point.

Police sources said on Sunday night before the closing hours, the youth came to the shop located in Thiruvenkatapuram and selected a few clothes. When the owner of the shop demanded money from them, they brandished a knife and threatened him.

As they attempted to get hold of a few clothes by threatening the staff, the latter downed the shutters. They then, indulged in a ruckus and brandished a longer knife at them before fleeing the spot with the clothes.

Following a complaint, the Ponneri police arrested a duo including a history-sheeter and further investigation is on.