Youth killed in road accident in Maduravoyal

February 24, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old law student died in a road accident in Maduravoyal on Friday, when a container truck knocked the two-wheeler he and his two friends were riding on Poonamalee High Road.

The police identified the victim as N. Jeeva, of Perumal Kovil Street, Maduravoyal, who studied law in Andhra Pradesh. When he was riding his two-wheeler, with his friends R. Sham Sundar, 20 and N. Sathish, 23, riding pillion, on Poonamalee High Road, the speeding container truck rammed them from behind. In the impact, they fell and Jeeva was killed on the spot. The others suffered injuries and were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Hospital. The Traffic Investigation Police, Koyambedu, registered a case and arrested the truck driver Azad Ansari, 26, of Jharkand, for causing death due to negligence.