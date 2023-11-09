HamberMenu
Youth held for sexually assaulting minor in Kelambakkam

He was arrested based on a complaint from the victim’s mother

November 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kelambakkam police arrested a 27-year-old person for sexually assaulting a minor on Wednesday. The police said K. Krishnan, a resident of Rajeshwari Nagar in Kelambakkam, impregnated a minor girl from the same locality in August on the pretext of marrying her. Once the pregnancy came to light, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint, based on which Krishnan was arrested and booked under two sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

