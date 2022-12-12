  1. EPaper
Youth held for peddling ganja by train

Police recover 11 kg of ganja from Praveen Kumar of Madurai. He had procured the contraband in Visakhapatnam and was carrying it to Madurai

December 12, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a youth from Madurai who smuggled ganja by an express train from Andhra Pradesh.

Following information about the smuggling, police personnel intensified their surveillance on the movement of passengers and intercepted one who arrived by Jalpaiguri Express at the Central Railway station.

On searching his baggage, the police recovered 11 kg of ganja. The accused was identified as Praveen Kumar, 27, of Madurai. He had procured the contraband in Visakhapatnam and was carrying it to Madurai for selling.

Meanwhile the Fort Police arrested three accused, including a couple for allegedly selling ganja and recovered from them 1.5 kg of ganja. Police said the accused were Harikrishnan, 37, his wife Mangalalakshmi, 31, and P.Keerthana, 22, of Annai Sathya Nagar.

The prohibition and enforcement wing of the city police arrested a murder accused for possessing ganja in his bike. Police intercepted the accused, identified as M. Sathishkumar, 30, of Chinna Sekkadu, near Madhavaram roundabout and recovered 1.1 kg of ganja and a bike used by him. He has five criminal cases against him for offences, including murder and attempt to murder.

