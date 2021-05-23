Youth held for hoax bomb threat

Personnel from the Teynampet police station on Saturday apprehended a youth for allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence.

The suspect called the police control room on Friday morning, stating that a bomb had been placed in Mr. Stalin’s house on Chittaranjan Road, Alwarpet and hung up. The police, with sleuths from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), checked the premises thoroughly and confirmed that it was a hoax.

After tracing the call, the police traced the suspect, who was identified as Bhuvanesh from Marakkanam in Villupuram district. He was brought to Chennai for further interrogation. The suspect had made similar hoax calls to residences of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, actors Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Surya. He had eight cases for making such calls. He would be produced before a metropolitan magistrate, the police said.