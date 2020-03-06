Youth held for attacking girl

The All-Women Police, Anna Nagar, on Thursday arrested a youth who stalked and slashed the throat of a 13-year-old girl studying in Aminjikarai.
The offender, Nithyananthan, 25, is from Muthumariamman Colony in Aminjikarai. He ran an eatery on the ground floor of a building where the girl’s family resided.
Despite warnings, he continued to follow her. On Wednesday, while she was at home, he went inside. As she resisted his advances, he inflicted an injury on her neck with a blade. On hearing her cries, neighbours rescued her and informed the police. Nithyananthan fled the scene. She was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
The police have registered a case under sections of the IPC as well as the Pocso Act.
Nithyananthan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
