Chennai

Youth held for attacking girl

The All-Women Police, Anna Nagar, on Thursday arrested a youth who stalked and slashed the throat of a 13-year-old girl studying in Aminjikarai.

The offender, Nithyananthan, 25, is from Muthumariamman Colony in Aminjikarai. He ran an eatery on the ground floor of a building where the girl’s family resided.

Despite warnings, he continued to follow her. On Wednesday, while she was at home, he went inside. As she resisted his advances, he inflicted an injury on her neck with a blade. On hearing her cries, neighbours rescued her and informed the police. Nithyananthan fled the scene. She was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case under sections of the IPC as well as the Pocso Act.

Nithyananthan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 1:13:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/youth-held-for-attacking-girl/article30994677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY