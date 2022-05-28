Youth falls to death from the footboard of a train in Tiruvallur

The video of a few youths travelling dangeroulsy went viral on social media

A 19-year-old youth died after falling from a train when he and a few others travelled dangerously, showing off their skills for a video.

The video of the youths standing on the windows of the train, regardless of the risk of being knocked down by the poles along the track, went viral on social media.

The Government Railway Police in Tiruvallur identified the victim as A. Neethi Devan, 19, of Orathur Village in Thiruvalangadu. He was studying second-year B.A. economics at Presidency College.

On Thursday, he was travelling with friends on the train bound for Arakkonam from Velacherry. Four of them are seen in the video standing on the window and footboard and holding the top of the bogie.

Between Veppampattu and Sevvapet, Neethi Devan slipped from the pole that he held on to and fell down. His legs were crushed by the wheels. He was taken to Government General Hospital, Tiruvallur.

A case of unnatural death was registered by the Government Railway Police under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.