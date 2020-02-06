Chennai

Youth arrested

The first arrest in child pornography case in Chengalpattu was made on Wednesday. Sabarinathan, 19, was nabbed in Pazhayaseevaram.

Based on information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, the police tracked his social media account and found that he had downloaded and shared child pornography with his friends. He was arrested under Pocso Act and IT Act and remanded in judicial custody.

