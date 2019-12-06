‘Youngsters should opt for research and teaching’

Pointing out that there was a pressing need for research on renewable energy, A.K.Bhaduri, Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, said that youngsters must come forward to take up more research and teaching jobs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 34th national symposium on plasma science and technology, he said that there was an urgent need to control carbon dioxide and other emissions. He said that though coal must cease to be a fuel for energy at some point, India’s 60 % of energy needs will have to be met by coal until 2050 owing to various constraints. He highlighted an indigenously developed technology for running thermal power plant being developed by IGCAR.

A. Dinakar, Managing Director, Saint – Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, said that automobile industry would be subjected to unprecedented disruptions and people must develop a collaborative mind-set to tackle challenges. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT, and Anand A. Samuel, Vice-Chancellor, VIT were present.