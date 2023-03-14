Young cancer survivors in Chennai rally for closing gap in childhood cancer care

March 14, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A number of young cancer survivors, their families, and healthcare providers, gathered at Elliot’s Beach on Saturday, to discuss the importance of childhood cancer care, in an event organised by CanKids KidsCan (National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India) as part of its 40-day awareness campaign on cancer.

The event was part of the #ClosetheCareGap campaign to address barriers in accessing cancer care and ensuring equity for patients from all parts of the world, as per a press release. The World Health Organisation has estimated that survival rates for childhood cancer are over 80% in high-income countries, and less than 30% in low and middle income countries, the release said.

Poonam Bagai, founder-chairperson of CanKids KidsCan and a colon cancer survivor, said through detailed mapping in many States and across 125 centers treating children with cancer, it has been estimated that not more than 34 to 40 percent of children reach a cancer centre anywhere in the country. “This is what makes survival rates in countries like ours not more than 25 to 35 %,” she explained.

“Going through cancer was the toughest thing I’ve ever faced, but it also showed me how strong I could be. It reminded me of the power of human connections and the importance of having a supportive community around you,” said one of the survivors during the programme.

In a message to CanKids and survivors, Chennai Mayor R. Priya said, “Childhood cancer is a cause that is very close to my heart, and I am committed to doing everything I can, to raise awareness and support for those affected by it.” Ms. Priya also encouraged the public to know more about childhood cancer and offer support to those affected.

Latha Mani, Regional Director of South, CANKIDS, stressed that help was available for those living with childhood cancer. “If you or someone you know is in need of support related to childhood cancer, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the helpline numbers. CANKIDS KIDSCAN helpline is 9444096660 and the Tamil Nadu helpline is 104,” she said.