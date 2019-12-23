WRD awaits funds to tackle Ennore estuary sedimentation

A proposal seeking a permanent solution to sedimentation in the Ennore estuary and the sustainable opening of the mouth is yet to take off, as the Water Resources Department (WRD) awaits funds.

While the Department has taken up desilting of the mouth as a temporary measure, residents demand that the project be implemented soon to ensure free flow of water and smooth movement of boats.

The WRD had roped in the National Institute of Ocean Technology to find a solution to tackle sedimentation. However, the proposal is awaiting funds tie-up with the Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL). The department has also sought funds under the World Bank-aided flood mitigation project.

Sand bars continue to block a large extent of the mouth, which is the confluence point of the Kosasthalaiyar river and the sea, as dredging has not been not carried out periodically. Officials of the WRD said work would be taken up to dredge the Ennore mouth once the funds are sanctioned. “We are removing silt from the mouth with nearly ₹70 lakh, sought from the KPL. It will be kept free of siltation for a width of up to 80 m, till December, to ensure better tidal action and free flow of water,” said an official.

A training wall

Execution of the project will help dredge the estuary and have the mouth open up to a width of 600 m. Moreover, a training wall will be built on the north and south sides of the mouth to reduce sedimentation. A combination of boulders and tetrapods will be used to build the wall to withstand strong wave action and provide better access for boats, said sources.

C. Dilli of the Nettukuppam Fishermen Cooperative Society said lack of dredging in the Ennore mouth affected the livelihood of fishermen in eight hamlets, as they had limited access to the sea. Each hamlet has about 150 boats. “A few lives have been lost in the past due to rough sea conditions. Several fishermen have suffered damage to boats and fishing nets,” he said.

Fishermen demand that the training wall be built soon to tackle rough sea conditions and sedimentation band ensure better access to boats. Industrialisation around the creek has also led to decrease in flood plains.

V. Desinghu of Nettukuppam said it would also help minimise flooding in the neighbouring areas whenever the Kosasthalaiyar river swells beyond its capacity and is unable to drain into the sea.

Sources said at present, silt removed from the mouth was heaped up at the same spot. Once the project is executed, sand removed from the estuary will be used for beach nourishment along the fishing hamlets.