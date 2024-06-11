GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Bank to support GCC in achieving zero waste

Published - June 11, 2024 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
the World Bank held discussions on solid waste management with officials of the State government and the GCC to stop waste dumping in Kodungaiyur by 2026-2027. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The World Bank will lend support to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to achieve sustainable waste management in the city.

At a meeting conducted this week, the World Bank held discussions on solid waste management with officials of the State government and the GCC to stop waste dumping in Kodungaiyur by 2026-2027. In a bid to achieve sustainable waste management, the GCC intends to take initiatives to minimise the amount of solid waste that is disposed of on landfills or through incineration.

The World Bank intends to improve solid waste management in the city and various parts of the State over a period of 20 years. It will also conduct a study of the status of solid waste management in the city.  “Our aim is to achieve zero waste. We will stop the dumping of waste in Perungudi two years after we achieve it in Kodungaiyur. The integrated solid waste management facility will be crucial in improving solid waste management in the city. We are hoping to stop dumping of waste in Kodungaiyur in 2026-2027,” said an official of the civic body.

Once the World Bank completes the study, it will suggest reforms to be implemented in cities such as Chennai. Various proposals to increase the recycling of solid waste will be implemented after the Chennai Corporation Council passes a resolution in the next few months. 

Going forward, the civic body intends to achieve a circular economy in order to reduce the total impact on the environment and the resource use. A proposal to increase the recycling rate among residents is currently under review. The problems in staffing capacity are expected to be studied to resolve civic issues reported by residents in the 15 zones, officials said.

