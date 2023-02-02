Workshop for factory safety officers conducted

February 02, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), under the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday organised a one-day workshop for factory safety officers deployed in industries in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. The event highlighted the need to reinforce right behaviour at the workplace to achieve the safety goals and promote a positive safety culture.

M.V. Senthil Kumar, Director, DISH, released a handbook on the Role of Safety Officer and handed over the first copy to Gopala Krishnan C.S., chief manufacturing officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited. S. Elangovan (Joint Director), S. Kumar (Joint Director) and E. Sasikumar (Deputy Director) participated.

The handbook details the roles and responsibilities of safety officers, covering topics like risk management, legal requirements, incident prevention and the need to build safety culture, among others. Experts shared insights on how safety officers can have an innovative approach towards incident prevention, importance of industrial hygiene in factories and role of ergonomics at the workplace. Over 350 participants from 255 companies participated, a press release said.