Work to digitise birth and death records from 1969 to 2018 launched

The State has allotted ₹75 lakh for uploading the data on the Civil Registration System portal

Work to digitise the birth and death records from 1969 to 2018 was rolled out in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The State government had allotted ₹75 lakh for digitising these records on the Civil Registration System portal to enable members of the public to easily download the certificates. The announcement was made in the Assembly on September 2, 2021.

Birth and death registration is done by the local registrars attached to the Revenue Department, the municipalities, the corporations, the town panchayats and the health department at 16,348 registration centres in all 38 districts.

As registration was done with different software by the various departments, it was difficult to monitor the work. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine created a software, which has been in use since January 1, 2018, at all registration centres.

Under the initiative, the births and deaths registered from 2013 to 2017 in village panchayats, town panchayats, primary health centres and scheme areas will be uploaded on the Civil Registration System portal with the funds allotted in the first phase. The computerisation will be taken up in every taluk office. Detailed guidelines have been issued to all Deputy Directors of Health Services and Additional District Birth and Death Registrars for executing the work. The District Revenue Officers and the District Birth and Death Registrars have also been informed of the guidelines, according to a press release.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the work. Among others, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam was present.