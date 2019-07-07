Work on ferrying Jolarpet water to Chennai sees progress

Officials and workers from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Railways are working round-the-clock to augment water supply to Chennai from Jolarpet by July 10, said an official.

TWAD Board Managing Director C. N. Mahesvaran reviewed the progress of ongoing works at water pumping units at the Mettusakkarakuppam, Parsampettai and Jolarpet filling points on Saturday.

He inquired with the workers and officials on the progress made with respect to the work schedule allotted to them and insisted that they should complete the project by Tuesday night.

Working 24x7

Mr. Mahesvaran said that staff, officials, and contract workers from Arakkonam to Tirupattur are working 24x7 across three shifts to meet the deadline and they exuded confidence of completing their target before the first train carrying water starts from the Jolarpet Railway Station.

On Saturday, workers were busy laying pipelines beneath railway tracks, which would be completed by Sunday evening, according to sources. The 3.5-km long pipeline laying work will be completed in three stretches simultaneously.

Pipeline laying works were completed on the roadside on Kodiyur-Jolarpet Road, whereas the remaining portions are to be completed in two days.

TWAD Board officials said that the work was divided into four parts, readying pumping mains, electrical works to pump water from pumping mains to water sumps near Jolarpet railway yard, laying pipelines of over 3.5 km in length, and loading water wagons at Jolarpet.

From Jolarpet, water would be transferred to wagons at filling points, said TWAD Board officials in Vellore.