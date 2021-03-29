Work on bus shelter in Saidapet completed

Taken up by CMRL more than two years ago, the work progressed at a tardy pace, especially during 2020 on account of the pandemic

Nearly a decade after it was demolished as part of the land acquisition exercise for Metro Rail construction in 2012, the bus-stop at Saidapet opposite the old police station on Anna Salai, is in a visibly good shape.

The facility, which is being maintained by the State Highways Department, has a slew of features, which include LED lights, steel-seating arrangements and display boards with bus times.

Further, the bus shelter is being run on solar power, thanks to 400 KW capacity solar-panel installation on the roof of the shelter.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited took up this work more than two years ago, but it progressed at tardy pace, especially last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bus Road Routes (BRR) Department officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the new bus shelter was built by CMRL in accordance with an agreement it had inked in, with GCC.

As per the agreement, CMRL is expected to reinstate the shelter it removed.

“We find this shelter safe. It is necessary for the officials concerned to make sure autorickshaws are not allowed to be park here,” says S. Kavitha, a resident of West Mambalam.