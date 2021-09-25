Chennai

‘Work-life balance’ training programme launched for women police personnel

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated a training programme on “work life balance’ for women in the police force.

Inaugurating the programme at Armed Reserve Unit, Pudupet, Mr. Jiwal said the programme was being imparted to 4,800 women from constable to inspector to efficiently perform and balance both personal life and official duties.

The Commissioner said the police would be trained on subjects such as self image, self motivation and happiness, health, positive emotions and calmness, managing relationships with ease, facing work challenges, work-life balance, time management, yoga and other aspects. Sixty four training classes, each with 76 police personnel, will be conducted. Along with the training classes, medical check-up will be conducted.

J. Loganathan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, B. Samundeeswari, Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, and other officials participated in the programme.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 1:00:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/work-life-balance-training-programme-launched-for-women-police-personnel/article36660406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY