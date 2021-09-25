‘Work-life balance’ training programme launched for women police personnel

4,800 personnel to be trained on subjects such as self-image, self-motivation and happiness, health, positive emotions and calmness, managing relationships with ease, facing work challenges, work-life balance, time management, yoga and other aspects

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated a training programme on “work life balance’ for women in the police force.

Inaugurating the programme at Armed Reserve Unit, Pudupet, Mr. Jiwal said the programme was being imparted to 4,800 women from constable to inspector to efficiently perform and balance both personal life and official duties.

The Commissioner said the police would be trained on subjects such as self image, self motivation and happiness, health, positive emotions and calmness, managing relationships with ease, facing work challenges, work-life balance, time management, yoga and other aspects. Sixty four training classes, each with 76 police personnel, will be conducted. Along with the training classes, medical check-up will be conducted.

J. Loganathan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, B. Samundeeswari, Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, and other officials participated in the programme.