Women continue protest

The anti-CAA protest in Washermenpet continued for the seventh day on Thursday.
Around 2,000 women gathered at Lala Gunda in Washermenpet, raising slogans against CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
The protest, which began last Friday on two narrow streets — the Sajja Munusamy Street and the Aziz Mohamed Street — continued with the same zeal on Thursday.
Many political leaders, including CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and Congress leader Peter Alphonse, visited the protest venue and expressed solidarity.
