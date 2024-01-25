GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman run over by speeding truck near Ambattur

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver

January 25, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old woman motorist was run over by a speeding truck at Surapet near Ambattur on Thursday. The Red Hills Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver.

The police said Kavithanjali, wife of Karthik, worked at a private company in Red Hills. When she was riding her two-wheeler on Red Hills Road in Surapet, a speeding truck hit her from behind. In the impact, Kavithanjali fell from her vehicle and the front wheel of the truck ran over her, killing her on the spot.

The police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

