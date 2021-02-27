Woman murdered

Two men attacked her, daughter in Aminjikarai

A 47-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her 25-year-old daughter was injured after two men attacked them in their house on Friday in the Aminjikarai police station limits.

The police gave the name of the victim as Jayanthi, a homemaker. Her daughter, Monica, works in a private firm. They were residents of Vallal Street at Aminjikarai. The two were at home on the first floor of the building. Jayanthi’s husband Kamala Kannan, a driver, was away. Around noon, two men barged into their house and stabbed Jayanthi. Ms. Monica, who tried to stop the assailants, was attacked.

Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to the house, but the assailants fled on a two-wheeler. The mother and the daughter were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where Jayanthi died. Based on the complaint, the Aminjikarai police registered a case and further investigations are on.