Woman kidnaps baby of balloon-sellers

A seven-month-old boy was kidnapped by a woman who took him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital under the guise of performing a test on Sunday.

Police said John is the son of Johnny and Ranthosh from Maharashtra. The couple sell balloons to earn a living on Marina beach and they know very little Tamil.

On Saturday, the woman, whom the couple identify as Radha, befriended them and convinced that the child had good features and can act in movies.

She told them that she would meet them again on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Radha told them that the child had to undergo some tests and took them to the Omandurar Government Hospital. She then took them to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

“Radha told Ms. Rantosh that she had to get a certificate for the child and took him inside a secluded ward,” said a police officer. Since she did not return for a long time, Ms. Ranthosh checked the ward and did not find Radha and her son. She lodged a police complaint.

The police checked CCTV footage and found a woman dressed in a pink saree leaving the hospital with the child.

“She boarded a bus and left. We are tracking her,” said an officer.