Chennai

Woman electrocuted

more-in

A 35-year-old woman in Otteri died while walking on the road in a case of suspected electrocution.

The victim, Shanthi, was a resident of Mannady, the police said. She visited her mother, who had fallen ill, on August 26 in Otteri. She was walking on the Subbarayan Fourth Street towards a clinic, when she was electrocuted.

Secretariat police Inspector Rajeshwari, who was passing by, found the woman lying on the road, and rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Investigation is on with Tangedco officials to find out what caused the electrocution.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2019 1:56:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/woman-electrocuted/article29311464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY