Woman electrocuted

A 35-year-old woman in Otteri died while walking on the road in a case of suspected electrocution.

The victim, Shanthi, was a resident of Mannady, the police said. She visited her mother, who had fallen ill, on August 26 in Otteri. She was walking on the Subbarayan Fourth Street towards a clinic, when she was electrocuted.

Secretariat police Inspector Rajeshwari, who was passing by, found the woman lying on the road, and rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Investigation is on with Tangedco officials to find out what caused the electrocution.