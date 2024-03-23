GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman drowns in bungalow’s swimming pool near Kanathur

Her friend Shylaja, 29, who was rescued, has been admitted to intensive care at a private hospital

March 23, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old woman drowned in a swimming pool at a beach bungalow on East Coast Road near Kanathur on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Anu Sathya. Her friend Shylaja, 29, who was rescued, has been admitted to intensive care at a private hospital. Anu Sathya, her parents and Ms. Shylaja had come to the bungalow to celebrate her mother’s birthday. After the party, her parents went to sleep and Anu and Ms. Shylaja were walking around the swimming pool. After some time, her father came back and found the two women drowning in the pool. With the help of a security guard, he pulled them out of the water. However, Anu Sathya had already died. The Kanathur police registered a case and investigated.

