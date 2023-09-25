HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies in wall collapse in Zamin Pallavaram

September 25, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman died in Zamin Pallavaram when a parapet of a neighbouring house collapsed in in rain and fell on a thatched hut where she was sleeping on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Sathiavani, a domestic aide whose husband Kanniappan, is a daily wage worker. The couple stayed at Bharathi Nagar, Zamin Pallavaram. On Sundy night, she was sleeping in the hut when the parapet of the neighbouring house belonging to Saravanan collapsed on the hut. She was caught under the debris. Her husband, who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor, found her dead on the terrace in the morning.

The police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital.

Related Topics

Chennai / accident (general) / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.