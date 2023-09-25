Woman dies in wall collapse in Zamin Pallavaram

September 25, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

A 55-year-old woman died in Zamin Pallavaram when a parapet of a neighbouring house collapsed in in rain and fell on a thatched hut where she was sleeping on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Sathiavani, a domestic aide whose husband Kanniappan, is a daily wage worker. The couple stayed at Bharathi Nagar, Zamin Pallavaram. On Sundy night, she was sleeping in the hut when the parapet of the neighbouring house belonging to Saravanan collapsed on the hut. She was caught under the debris. Her husband, who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor, found her dead on the terrace in the morning.

The police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital.