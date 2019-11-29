Woman dies after accidental fall from 12th floor of apartment

In a tragic incident, a 61-year-old died after accidentally falling from the 12th floor of an residential apartment in Porur when she stepped into the balcony to dry clothes.

Police identified the victim as Alka. She was living with her husband Rajiv, a native of Rajasthan and their son. Rajiv, who retired from an engineering firm, had purchased the house on 12th floor recently.

On Wednesday, Rajiv was inside the bedroom and a domestic aid with their grandchild had just stepped out. Alka was busy with her chores in the kitchen. She opened a sliding door attached to the kitchen and entered the balcony for drying clothes.

Police said the grille was recently removed from the balcony for carrying out some alteration work. She slipped and fell down.

The family rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. The SRMC police have registered a case of unnatural death and her body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.