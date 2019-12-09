Woman, baby taken to govt. home

A mother and her three-month-old child, who were found at the Putlur railway station on Saturday, were housed at a home, after people alerted child welfare officers, suspecting that she was trying to sell the child.

According to the police, the woman, in her early twenties, belongs to a fishermen community in Chennai.

She, along with her newborn child and a few of her relatives, had come to visit a temple in Putlur, and were on their way back home.

“Since she was found with a newborn, a few passersby suspected that she was trying to sell the child. They alerted child welfare officers, who immediately brought them to the Tiruvallur Taluk police station,” said a police officer.

However, the mother said the newborn was hers. “Hence, we lodged the child and the woman in a government authorised home, and asked their relatives to bring the birth certificate and other documents,” said a child welfare officer.

Verification on

The Tiruvallur Taluk police said the relatives produced relevant certificates at the police station on Sunday. “The same will be submitted before the Child Welfare Committee. Once it is confirmed that it is her child, the two will be allowed to go home. We are checking if she tried to sell the child,” the police officer added.