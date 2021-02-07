Chennai

Withdraw cases against other protesters as well: Jawahirullah

People staging a demonstration in Madurai last year.   | Photo Credit: S. James

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Saturday said cases filed by the police against people who participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR) and other important issues in Tamil Nadu should be withdrawn.

In a statement, Mr. Jawahirullah welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement that cases filed against jallikattu protesters, who had not indulged in violence, would be withdrawn.

“Similarly, the State government must come forward to withdraw cases against those who participated in protests against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, hydrocarbon and methane extraction [in Delta region], the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi and the Koodankulam nuclear plant as well,” he said.

Mr. Jawahirullah said it was against democratic norms to threaten people by filing cases against them.

“The protests were organised for people’s welfare. The cases that were filed against those who organised and coordinated the protests, participated in them, and those who spoke and wrote in support of the protests should be withdrawn,” he said.

