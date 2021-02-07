Withdraw cases against other protesters as well: Jawahirullah

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Saturday said cases filed by the police against people who participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR) and other important issues in Tamil Nadu should be withdrawn.
In a statement, Mr. Jawahirullah welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement that cases filed against jallikattu protesters, who had not indulged in violence, would be withdrawn.
“Similarly, the State government must come forward to withdraw cases against those who participated in protests against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, hydrocarbon and methane extraction [in Delta region], the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi and the Koodankulam nuclear plant as well,” he said.
Mr. Jawahirullah said it was against democratic norms to threaten people by filing cases against them.
“The protests were organised for people’s welfare. The cases that were filed against those who organised and coordinated the protests, participated in them, and those who spoke and wrote in support of the protests should be withdrawn,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath