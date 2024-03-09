With summer setting in, buttermilk, pith hats distributed to traffic police personnel in Chennai

March 09, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic in Chennai, R. Sudhakar on Saturday, March 9, 2024, inaugurated the scheme of distributing buttermilk and pith hats to traffic police personnel, to help beat the heat this summer.

The scheme of providing buttermilk to traffic police personnel, who are exposed to extreme heat during the summer season, was introduced in 2012 and every year, Aavin buttermilk packets are provided to traffic police personnel for a period of four months from March to June.

After inaugurating the scheme, Mr. Sudhakar said the sum allotted was ₹38 lakh for buttermilk packets for 121 days. Every day, 4,970 packets are distributed to traffic personel.