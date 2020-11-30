With new question paper pattern in hand, CBSE schools prepare students for exams

Schools believe repeated training and practice will help

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) having introduced a new question paper pattern for the Class 12 board examination, schools have started preparing students.

“The focus of the new pattern is more on comprehension skills. There is an increase in multiple choice questions as well as case studies. It is student-friendly. As is the case with any pattern, we believe that repeated training and practice will help students,” said Minoo Aggarwal, principal, DAV Public School, Velachery.

With schools having remained closed since March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes going online, it would be important to have assessments of learning and the efficacy of teaching, she said.

Written tests

“We are going to conduct three-hour written tests for the Class 12 students, keeping in mind a number of aspects — the need for them to remain in touch with writing, to develop time management skills and to practise the new question paper pattern, besides applying their thinking skills,” she said.

Sample question papers for all Class 10 and 12 subjects were released by the CBSE in October. Earlier this year, the CBSE announced a 30% reduction in syllabus for Classes 9-12 owing to the closure of schools.

“At stakeholder meetings, the CBSE had asked school heads for inputs on the syllabus reduction and views on the changes it was planning in the question paper pattern. The new pattern is going to prepare students better to hone their comprehension skills,” said C. Satish, director, Paavai Group of Institutions.

Given that a few students might have connectivity issues, tests were assigned online and question papers, assignments and worksheets were mailed to students of Classes 10 and 12, he said. “We’ve held interactions with the parents and students of Class 12, and have been mentally preparing the students for the board exam next year,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government had considered reopening schools for senior classes alone or allowing schools to have guidance sessions for students sitting for the board examinations next year. But no decision has been taken yet. Besides daily online classes, schools have been reaching out to Class 10 and 12 students for any more help they may need.

“We have time allotted for doubt-clearing sessions on a regular basis for students of Classes 10 and 12. The teachers will be available online and students can voluntarily connect with them to seek guidance and any extra help they may need,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, principal, Bala Vidya Mandir. He said the school was conducting regular tests, and teachers were discussing important concepts that needed more explanation.