GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With MCC in effect, petroleum dealers want system for daily large cash remittances

They are requesting the Election Commission of India to ensure that the money they carry is not seized by Revenue officials or the police

March 19, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Around 50% of daily transactions in fuel outlets are in cash, says K.P. Murali of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association.

Around 50% of daily transactions in fuel outlets are in cash, says K.P. Murali of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect and only ₹50,000 being permitted to be carried as cash, petroleum dealers, who remit large amounts of cash into their bank accounts daily, are requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to implement a system to ensure that the money they carry is not seized by Revenue officials or the police.

Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association’s K.P. Murali said around 50% of daily transactions in fuel outlets were in cash and that this had to be remitted to their bank accounts. “Outlets pay anywhere between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per day. Even though we provide a covering letter, the bank’s remittance challan, a GST number, a photocopy of the PAN card, and a copy of the Aadhaar card of the person who is carrying the money, many times the cash is seized, and we have to run behind the tahsildars and other officials to get it released,” he said.

There are 5,800 retail fuel outlets in the State operating with fuel from the three State-run oil marketing companies. If cash belonging to small outlets is seized, the owner will find it next to impossible to pay for the next day’s fuel, and there is a likelihood of the outlet going dry. “It is a sad scenario for no fault of the owner. We cannot have bunks going dry, especially during the election,” an oil industry expert said.

K. Suresh Kumar, general secretary of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), said that during the last election, there were many cases of such cash being transported. “We are in the process of writing a letter to the ECI, urging that they put in place a system for such cash remittances. There are third party agencies that collect cash, but even their vehicles are being seized,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.