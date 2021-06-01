With fall in COVID-19 cases, govt. hospitals get a breather

For hospital authorities, the reduction in patient inflow has come as a sigh of relief

After several weeks, government hospitals in the city have finally got a breather. With the steady fall in fresh coronavirus infections in Chennai, some of the major COVID-19 hospitals have registered a dip in patient inflow — both outpatient and in-patients — over the past four days.

For hospital authorities, doctors, staff nurses and hospital workers, the reduction in patient inflow has come as a sigh of relief after hectic weeks.

From a time when 250 to 260 ambulances queued up a day, the bays at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) are much clearer now.

“We are receiving 114 ambulances per day now. Earlier, at a given point in time, we used to have at least 60 ambulances bringing in patients on the campus,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

The hospital’s COVID-19 in-patient census has dropped from 250-270 per day to 100 per day. Similarly, the number of outpatients at the COVID-19 OPD has reduced from 500-700 a day to 250-300 now, he said.

“To reduce the number of staff involved in COVID-19 work, patients in lesser occupied wards are moved to wards that have more beds occupied. This way, we can ensure that our manpower resources are conserved. As a result, many of the additional COVID-19 wards opened in other blocks apart from the dedicated COVID-19 facility in Tower-3 are empty now,” he said.

In addition, patients who do not require oxygen support and those requiring less than five litres of oxygen are shifted to COVID-19 Care Centres to decongest the main hospital. “With the drop in cases, it is important to speed up vaccination, continue COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions in private gatherings,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

At the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, dean R. Jayanthi, said the outpatient numbers have reduced upto one-fourth.

“We used to receive 500 to 600 outpatients a day earlier. Now, we are seeing around 200 outpatients. The in-patient strength is down by half. From 200 admissions, we have 80 to 100 now,” she said.

K. Narayanasamy, director of Government Corona Hospital, said the number of persons requiring oxygen was stable at the hospital. “It will gradually reduce,” he said. The hospital registers 70 to 80 admissions a day now when compared to 110 to 120 admissions earlier. “We have around 100 vacant beds now,” he said.

‘Getting sleep now’

A government doctor, who has been treating COVID-19 patients, said the number of cases have reduced, and they were able to accommodate patients freely. “This is definitely a breather. We are getting some sleep now,” he said.

“There has been a significant drop in inflow since last week. Still, we get sick patients, and we still have deaths in the young due to multiple factors,” he said.

Dr. Jayanthi said that it was important to keep the infrastructure ready and not dismantle it.

“The lessons learnt in these two waves should be kept in mind. People should continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” she said.