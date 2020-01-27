Winners announced

The State government announced winners of the carnival of school and college students and ‘Procession of Floats 2020’, held at the Republic Day Parade on Sunday. In the carnival of schoolchildren, Bethel Matriculation School, Ayanavaram, came first; second and third prizes went to Manilal M. Mehta Girls HSS and Jaigopal Garodia Government HSS, Virugambakkam, respectively.
In the carnival of college students, Guru Shree Shanthivijai Jain College for Women, Vepery, came first, and the second and third prizes were bagged by Queen Mary’s College and Ethiraj College for Women. In the ‘Procession of Floats 2020’, the Department of Police won the first prize.
