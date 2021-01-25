Will address complaints received during campaign in first 100 days of office, Stalin promises voters

Stalin will kickstart the campaign from Tiruvannamalai on January 29 and will visit all 234 constituencies within 30 days.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday gave an assurance to the voters of the State that he will address all complaints received by him during his election tour he is set to start on January 29 across the State, within the first 100 days of assuming office once the DMK is elected to power.

Addressing a press conference at his late father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s house at Gopalapuram to announce the campaign, ‘Ungal Thogidhiyil Stalin’ [Stalin in your constituency], the DMK president said, “I will address the problems raised by you in the first 100 days of my government. This will be my first work and will be undertaken on a war footing. A separate ministry directly under my control will be formed to look into these complaints and address them. I am personally responsible for this.”

Mr. Stalin will kickstart the campaign from Tiruvannamalai on January 29 and will visit all 234 constituencies within 30 days. During these meetings, anyone can register their complaints with Mr. Stalin, which will then be collected and put in a box that he will personally seal and will be addressed once the DMK comes to power, he said.

Those who cannot go to these meetings directly, can register their issues on www.stalinani.com or the Stalin Ani app or on 91710 91710, he said.

Mr. Stalin said people need not have doubts over whether issues can be addressed in 100 days as promised by him. “The reason why I am making this announcement from Kalaignar [Karunanidhi’s] house, is because he used to fulfill all promises made by him and only made promises that he could fulfil,” he said.

He also said that through this initiative, once the DMK comes to power, in the first 100 days the problems of at least one crore families will be addressed.