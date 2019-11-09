‘When will our pavements be freed of encroachments,’ ask Chitlapakkam residents

Freedom from pavement encroachment and unauthorised parking seem to be far-fetched dream for the residents of Chitlapakkam. In July 2018, the residents submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trffic (South) seeking action against these violations. The petition was duly forwarded to the then executive officer of the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat. More than year later, the residents have no clue on what happened to the petition.

Clearly, no action has been taken, says M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association (SSNRA). “Though we submitted the petition last year, we have been demanding action against encroachments and unauthorised parking for more than a decade. We shot off petitions to both the Chitlapakkam Panchayat and the St. Thomas Mount Union Panchayat, but there has been no action yet.”

The Association says encroachments are rampant on Anna Street, Gandhi Street, Gandhi Street Extension, Jagajeevanram Street and Chitlapakkam Second Main Road.

“Some residents who do not have enough parking space on their premises are leaving their vehicles stationed along the roadsides. As most roads are narrow, bigger vehicles such as school buses and ambulances are finding it difficult to navigate,” he adds.

On Muthalamman Kovil Street, the pavement is used for repairing two-wheelers. On Gandhi Street, a fast food outlet has set up its kitchen on the pavement.