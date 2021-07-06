Webinar on treatment of heart valve diseases to be held on July 8

It will take a look at transcatheter technology

A webinar on ‘Transcatheter Technology: Repairing Heart Valves Without Surgery’ will be held on July 8 as part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. G. Sengottuvelu, senior interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, will be in conversation with Serena Josephine, special correspondent, The Hindu, at 11:30 a.m.

The webinar will look at the advent of transcatheter technology. One of the latest advancements in the field of cardiology, it has been gaining momentum over the past few years. In this, diseased heart valves are replaced through a minimally invasive approach instead of an open-heart surgery in eligible patients.

Conventionally, surgery has been the standard treatment for patients with valve diseases, such as aortic stenosis. However, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation, has enabled doctors to opt for a less invasive procedure for replacing the diseased valve by inserting a catheter, which carries the valve, most commonly through an artery in the leg, and is delivered to the heart.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/APOLLOTHE or scan QR Code.