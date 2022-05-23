Chennai

Webinar on Mechanical engineering in digital age on May 28

A Webinar on ‘Mechanical Engineering in Digital Era’ jointly presented by Dayananda Sagar and The Hindu Education Plus will be held as a part of the Career Counselling series on May 28 at 11.30 a.m. 

M.R. Haseebuddin, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering;  Anand Badiger, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering and Dinakaran, Head, Department of Mechatronics, Hindustan Institute of Tech and Science will speak as a part of the webinar. Their discussion will be moderated by Anukripa Elango, Educator.

To register for the webinar, visit : https://bit.ly/3Nw8Rpq or scan the QR Code given. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2022 7:44:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/webinar-on-mechanical-engineering-in-digital-age-on-may-28/article65453547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY