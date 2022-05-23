Webinar on Mechanical engineering in digital age on May 28
It is jointly presented by Dayananda Sagar and The HINDU Education Plus
A Webinar on ‘Mechanical Engineering in Digital Era’ jointly presented by Dayananda Sagar and The Hindu Education Plus will be held as a part of the Career Counselling series on May 28 at 11.30 a.m.
M.R. Haseebuddin, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering; Anand Badiger, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering and Dinakaran, Head, Department of Mechatronics, Hindustan Institute of Tech and Science will speak as a part of the webinar. Their discussion will be moderated by Anukripa Elango, Educator.
To register for the webinar, visit : https://bit.ly/3Nw8Rpq or scan the QR Code given.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.