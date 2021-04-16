Webinar on liver ailments, care to be held tomorrow

Dietary habits for healthy liver will be discussed

A webinar organised by Kauvery Hospital on liver-related ailments and caring for the liver, as part of ‘The Hindu Wellness Series’, will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The webinar will focus on liver-related ailments, particularly fatty liver, its symptoms, dietary habits to be followed for a healthy liver, liver transplantation, liver donation and liver cancer.

K. Elan Kumaran, senior consultant, liver transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery and head of the Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai; Murali Jayaraman, consultant surgical gastroenterologist and advanced laparoscopic surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Hosur, and T.S. Chandrasekar, Padma Shri awardee and chairman and chief gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, will be the panelists for the discussion.

Senior reporter Pon Vasanth B.A. will moderate the session.

Those wanting to take part can scan the QR code or log on to tinyurl.com / KaveryT H to register for the event.