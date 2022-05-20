Water supply to some areas to be stopped for two days

Water supply to some areas in the city will be stopped on Monday and Tuesday as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to take up interconnection of major pipelines on Madhavaram Milk Colony Road.

A press release said areas such as Vinayagapuram, Ponniammanmedu, Kodungaiyur, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar, Old Washermenpet, Pulianthope and Korukkupet, falling under areas 3, 4 and 6, will not receive the supply.

CMWSSB will take up interconnection of the pipelines from the Puzhal water treatment plant for the construction of Metro Rail’s Madhavaram underground station from 8 a.m. on Monday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The supply will be resumed by Tuesday evening.

Residents have been asked to store water in advance. They may also contact the area engineers (8144930903; 8144930904; and 8144930906) for mobile water supply.