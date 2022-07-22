Water supply to be hit in south Chennai for two days

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 19:13 IST

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 19:13 IST

There will be no water supply in areas like Velachery, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Sholinganallur

There will be no piped water supply in southern areas of Chennai on July 23 and 24 due to maintenance work at Nemmeli desalination plant | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

There will be no water supply in areas like Velachery, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Sholinganallur

Some parts of south Chennai will not get piped water supply from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Monday as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take up maintenance work at Nemmeli desalination plant. A press release said water supply would be stopped to Kottivakkam, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam and Neelankarai for two days due to maintenance work at the plant with a capacity to treat 110 million litres a day. Residents can contact the area engineers for mobile water supply in case of any emergency. The telephone numbers are: Area Engineer-13 (8144930913); Area Engineer-14 (8144930914) and Area Engineer-15 (8144930915).



Our code of editorial values