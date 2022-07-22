Water supply to be hit in south Chennai for two days
There will be no water supply in areas like Velachery, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Sholinganallur
Some parts of south Chennai will not get piped water supply from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Monday as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take up maintenance work at Nemmeli desalination plant.
A press release said water supply would be stopped to Kottivakkam, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam and Neelankarai for two days due to maintenance work at the plant with a capacity to treat 110 million litres a day.
Residents can contact the area engineers for mobile water supply in case of any emergency. The telephone numbers are: Area Engineer-13 (8144930913); Area Engineer-14 (8144930914) and Area Engineer-15 (8144930915).
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.