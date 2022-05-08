Water supply to be disrupted in southern Chennai on May 11

The Hindu Bureau May 08, 2022 13:40 IST

The water supply will be resumed by 10 a.m. on May 12, according to a press release

People waiting for water with empty plastic pots at Metro water tank taps. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Water supply in some southern parts of Chennai may be disrupted from May 11 evening till May 12 as Chennai Metrowater has planned to take up interconnection work of 500 mm diameter pipeline at Okkiyam Thoraipakkam near PTC Footover Bridge on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. According to a press release, the piped water supply will not be available from 6 p.m. on May 11 till 6 a.m. on May 12 in areas like Semmencherry, Perumbakkam, Sholinganallur, Karapakkam, Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Perungudi, Kottivakkam and Palavakkam. The interconnection works will be completed within the stipulated time and the water supply will be resumed by 10 a.m. on May 12, it added. The statement also said that consumers may store a sufficient quantity of water in advance. In case of emergency requirements, they can contact the Area Engineers — Area Engineer-14 (8144930914) and Area Engineer-15 (8144930915) — for mobile water supply.



