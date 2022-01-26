Chennai

Water supply in south Chennai to be suspended for two days

The Nemmeli desalination plant has a capacity to treat 110 million litres a day.   | Photo Credit: SHAJU JOHN

Water supply to areas in south Chennai, like Adyar, Velachery and Kottivakkam, will be suspended on January 27 and 28 to take up maintenance work at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

According to a press release, water production at the desalination plant with a capacity to treat 110 million litres a day will be stopped from 6 a.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday for undertaking maintenance work at the facility.

Call for urgent needs

Due to this, water supply to areas, including Mylapore, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi and Thiruvanmiyur, will be stopped for two days. Residents may store sufficient quantity of water in advance.

They may also contact the area engineers concerned for mobile water supply for urgent requirements.

Area Engineer-IX – (8144930909); Area Engineer- XIII – (8144930913); Area Engineer- XIV-(8144930914) and Area Engineer- XV - (8144930915).


