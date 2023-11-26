HamberMenu
Water stagnation reported by 225 residents in Chennai

Several residents took to social media to flag waterlogging in their localities. Corporation removed encroachments on storm-water drains in various areas, including Anna Nagar

November 26, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People walking on a waterlogged pavement in Chennai on Saturday.

People walking on a waterlogged pavement in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) received complaints of water stagnation, owing to rainfall, from 225 residents of the city on Saturday.

Following reports of waterlogging, the Corporation started demolishing encroachments on storm-water drains in various places, including Anna Nagar, to drain water from the roads.

On social media, several residents flagged the issue of water stagnation near Metro stations and infrastructure project sites on Saturday. A video of waterlogging near the Thirumangalam Metro station was also shared. “We removed a shop that had encroached a storm-water drain at the station,” said T.V. Shemmozhi, Councillor, Ward 104.

Residents of many localities have complained of such encroachments on storm-water drains. Ward 84 Councillor J. John, of the AIADMK, said residents in his ward had complained about waterlogging of up to 1 feet on Duraisamy Reddy Street.

Councillor Parithi Elamsurithi, of Ward 99 in Purasawalkam, said there were reports of waterlogging on Raja Annamalai Road as water stagnated near the Nehru Park Metro Station was “diverted” by the Highways Department on Saturday.

“We used a 15 hp submersible motor to remove water [from the Raja Annamalai Road]. Schools in the area were affected. Deputy Mayor visited the area and ordered ₹40-lakh worth drain works. Once they are implemented, water stagnation will reduce...,” he added.

Among the other complaints received on Saturday, as many as 190 were about issues pertaining to street lights, 19 were related to sewage overflow, three about problems related to drinking water supply and three others about sewage mixing with water.

Most of the complaints were registered via the GCC helpline 1913. Among various zones in the city, Tondiarpet registered the highest number of complaints, at 59. There were 57 complaints from Royapuram; 52 from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar; 41 from Perungudi; 35 from Anna Nagar; and 34 each from Teynampet and Adyar. Most of the complaints have been resolved, officials said.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected various localities to resolve civic issues reported by residents and directed officials to clear water stagnation.

