Water board redraws boundaries of wards from October 1

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 17:52 IST

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will implement the changes following the delimitation of wards from October 1.

Consumers may check about the details on their respective depot office online at https://bit.ly/metrwater by using their consumer number, said a press release.

It may be recalled that the Greater Chennai Corporation had notified delimitation of wards in 2018. While there is no difference in the number of wards, boundaries of some of the wards have changed.

Residents may contact the new depot offices for any water and sewage related issues. The changes made would help officials of the GCC and the board to coordinate work efficiently, the release said.